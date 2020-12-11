FKA twigs Hopes Her Story Helps Abuse Victims After Suing Ex Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery

WENN/Avalon

The 'Magdalene' songstress also shares in an Instagram post that she wishes her experience will 'shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship.'

FKA twigs has broken her silence after filing lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of abuse and sexual battery during their relationship. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, December 11, the British singer hoped that she could encourage abuse victims by sharing her experience.

“it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” she began her statement on the post. “it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

Expressing hope that “by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone,” the “Magdalene” songstress also wished that it would “shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do.”

Noting the high numbers of “statistics on domestically abusive and intimate partner violence relationships,” she said that her “first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”

Concluding her message, the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson urged her followers to help abuse victims and everyone who needs support with a charity. “here are some amazing charities and helplines that i recommend donating to and calling if you or somebody you know needs support… @freefromdotorg @ndvhofficial @sistahspace_,” so she wrote.

FKA filed the suit against Shia in Los Angeles on Friday, accusing the “Transformers” star of physically abusing her during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018. In the docs, she recalled one attack which happened on Valentine’s Day in 2019. She claimed that the actor drove recklessly while pressing her to declare her love for him by threatening to purposefully crash the car. In another occasion, she said that Shia choked her in the middle of night.

In response to the suit, Shia admitted that his “alcoholism or aggression” were to be blamed for the abusive behavior. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say,” he said in a statement.

While he believed that FKA deserved “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have don,” the actor insisted that “many of these allegations are not true.”