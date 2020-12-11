FKA twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of “Relentless Abuse” in Lawsuit

In a statement to The New York Times, Shia said he is a sober member of a 12-step program and committed to recovering.

“Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions,” he explained. “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.”

The 34-year-old actor continued, “It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behavior reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others. I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future…I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”