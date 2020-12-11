First DeFi project on Cardano bridges from Polkadot By Cointelegraph

First DeFi project on Cardano bridges from Polkadot
Decentralized e-commerce platform Bondly will be the first decentralized finance project to run on the blockchain as part of the platform’s roll-out of the Goguen smart contract functionality.
In the Twitter announcement, the firm that built the Cardano platform, IOHK, called the partnership, “A huge step in continuing both companies’ mission to bring decentralized finance to the masses.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.