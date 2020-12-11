First DeFi project on Cardano bridges from Polkadot By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

First DeFi project on Cardano bridges from Polkadot

Decentralized e-commerce platform Bondly will be the first decentralized finance project to run on the blockchain as part of the platform’s roll-out of the Goguen smart contract functionality.

In the Twitter announcement, the firm that built the Cardano platform, IOHK, called the partnership, “A huge step in continuing both companies’ mission to bring decentralized finance to the masses.”