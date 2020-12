Julio Jones has been nursing a hamstring injury throughout the duration of the 2020 season. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has missed a number of games because of the injury, and now he’s set to miss another.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris announced Friday morning that Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the team hasn’t determined if he’ll miss the remainder of the season with his injury.