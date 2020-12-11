Fabolous: Being A Rapper Has Become The Most Dangerous Job In America!!

Rapper Fabolous took to Twitter to react to the sad news of rapper Zoey Dollaz’s passing.

Respectfully.. Being a rapper has become the most dangerous job in America. Black men are surviving the trenches, constant battles in a warzone environment, make something of themselves as artists, become famous, make millions of dollars, change their lifestyles, and still end up dead or in jail,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Several other rappers, including Fat Joe, Maino, and Jim Jones, have all recently made similar comments.

“Here are facts,” Jones wrote earlier this year. “Every nigha I grew up wit is either dead or in jail, so u wanna compare death tolls it won’t add up. u went to army n met nighas U never knew or grew up wit. I grew up wit all these nighas all my life so it different. u wanna continue this debate. Yal was shooting at kids n innocent bystanders in the midst of shootin at the enemy. We was kids shootin at kids. That mentality split over to success.”

Zoey Dollaz was reportedly shot multiple times on Wednesday night on his way to Miami’s Booby Trap On The River strip club. He is alive and is currently in stable condition.