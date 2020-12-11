Executive Chair Moves to Non-Executive Chair

Article content

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today announced that at the expiration of his existing employment agreement on December 31, 2020, Paul Godfrey will transition to the position of non-executive Chair of the Boards of Directors of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Postmedia Network Inc.

“Paul Godfrey has been an invaluable and founding member of the Postmedia family since its inception in 2010,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. “We look forward to Paul’s continued support and guidance as Chair of the Board.”

“It is an honour and privilege to continue to support Postmedia’s vision, to become the most innovative media company in Canada, as its Chair.” said Postmedia Executive Chair, Paul Godfrey. “I along with our entire Board of Directors have great confidence in Andrew MacLeod and his team.”

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005398/en/

Contacts

Media Contact

Phyllise Gelfand

Vice President, Communications

(647) 273-9287

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Brian Bidulka

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 383-2499

[email protected]

#distro