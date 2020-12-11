Erdogan says U.S. sanctions disrespect ally Turkey -Anadolu By

© . Turkish President Erdogan talks during a news conference in Ankara
ISTANBUL () – President Tayyip Erdogan said that U.S. sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian defence systems was disrespectful to an important ally in NATO, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.
After sources told that Washington was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey, Anadolu cited Erdogan as saying that Turkey will be patient and see what trend emerges after the new U.S. administration takes office next month.
