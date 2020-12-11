Ellen Degeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19

Talk show host and comedienne Ellen Degeneres has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hi Everyone,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

A spokesperson for studio Telepictures released this statement: “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

According to Buzzfeed, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been losing advertising and celebrity bookings. Not to mention that ratings have been down following allegations of the host fostering a toxic workplace.

ELLEN DEGENERES TALKS GEORGE FLOYD KILLING

Ellen addressed the allegations during the beginning of this season.

“As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say, I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power. I realized that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”