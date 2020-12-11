Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has paused filming after its host said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,’’ Ms. DeGeneres wrote in a statement she posted to Twitter.
Ms. DeGeneres said that anyone who had been in close contact with her had been notified, and that she was following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,’’ she wrote. “Please stay healthy and safe.’’
The production company Telepictures, which is a unit of Warner Bros. Television, said in a statement that it had paused filming until January.
The talk show, which films in Burbank, Calif., has been a staple of daytime television since 2003.
After shifting to virtual audiences amid the pandemic, Ms. DeGeneres had resumed filming with a limited live audience in late October. Attendees were required to wear face masks and sit six feet apart.
Ms. DeGeneres had faced accusations of leading a toxic workplace earlier this year, after News published an article in July in which former staff members said they faced “racism, fear and intimidation” on set. Warner Bros. announced an investigation, three producers left the show, and Ms. DeGeneres apologized on camera and to employees.