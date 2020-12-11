Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has paused filming after its host said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,’’ Ms. DeGeneres wrote in a statement she posted to Twitter.

Ms. DeGeneres said that anyone who had been in close contact with her had been notified, and that she was following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,’’ she wrote. “Please stay healthy and safe.’’

The production company Telepictures, which is a unit of Warner Bros. Television, said in a statement that it had paused filming until January.