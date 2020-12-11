Donald Trump accuses FDA chief of ‘playing games’ as he demands Pfizer vaccine be approved ‘now’

US President Donald Trump has accused the Food and Drug Administration of “playing games” and demanded multiple coronavirus vaccines be approved immediately.

An erratic series of tweets by outgoing president come as the FDA Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn confirmed the agency would “rapidly work” to finalise emergency approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which could see the first shots in the US within days.

“While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic (FDA) saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter this morning.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump exclaimed: “I just want to stop the world from killing itself!”

A government advisory panel yesterday endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, putting the US just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the FDA signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that “in the next couple of days, probably,” as they work to negotiate with Pfizer and get information the doctors need to prescribe it appropriately, “we should be seeing the authorisation of this first vaccine.”

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP)

Azar said that they will work with Pfizer to get it shipped out and “so we could be seeing people get vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week”.

“So, it’s very close. It’s really just the last dotting of I’s and crossing of T’s,” Azar added.

Once a vaccine is authorised, Operation Warp Speed — the federal government’s initiative to develop a vaccine — can start shipping and distributing the vaccine to states. But vaccinations won’t begin until after a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommends the vaccine, and the CDC accepts that recommendation.

That advisory committee will meet Friday and is expected to vote Sunday on whether to recommend the vaccine.

While the green light for a COVID-19 vaccine will offer a light at the end of the tunnel, leading experts have warned the worst days of the pandemic are still ahead for the US. More case surges are likely to take shape as a result of Thanksgiving travels and gatherings that could drive infection numbers even higher. The US is now averaging more than 210,000 new cases daily.

The US on Thursday set another record for the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals on a given day, at more than 107,200, according to the COVID Tracking Project. A CNN analysis of newly released data from the US Department of Health and Human Services showed that at least 200 hospitals across the US were at full capacity last week. And more than 90 per cent of ICU beds were occupied in a third of all hospitals.

And deaths also are soaring: Wednesday saw the highest COVID-19 death toll the US has ever reported in one day, at 3124. More than 2700 deaths were reported Thursday.