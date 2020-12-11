Dolly Parton ‘saved a child actor’s life’ on set of Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton saved the life of a child actor on the set of her new film, Christmas on the Square, it has emerged.

The country music star appears in the Netflix film, which was released to the streaming service on 22 November, and wrote 14 new original songs to feature in it.

Others to appear in the film include Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Josh Segarra and Mary Lane Haskell.

Now, in an interview with Inside Edition, nine-year-old actor and dancer Talia Hill – whose siblings also appear in the film – has revealed that Parton saved her from what could have been a serious accident during production.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions,” Hill said.

“So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Hill, who said she was “in shock” at the incident, heard Parton tell her: “Well, I am an angel, you know,” referring to her role in the film.

“[Parton] hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life’. And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did’,” Hill said.

The Independent has contacted Parton’s representative for comment.