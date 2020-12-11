Daniel Jones to be game-time decision vs. Cards?

Fans of the New York Giants hoping to know before the weekend if Daniel Jones will start at quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals may find themselves disappointed.

As Zack Rosenblatt wrote for NJ.com, New York head coach Joe Judge told reporters before Friday’s practice that he may not make a decision about Jones’ status for the clash with the Cardinals until Saturday, leading some to speculate that he will put the call off until both teams are at MetLife Stadium ahead of kickoff.

Jones, who is still recovering from the right hamstring injury he suffered in the 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29, worked on the practice field on Friday but was still visibly favoring his leg.