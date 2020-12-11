Dame Barbara Windsor dead: Tributes pour in for ‘national treasure’ after losing battle with Alzheimer’s

Carry On and EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor has been hailed as a ‘national treasure’ following her death at 83.

London- born Dame Barbara initially found fame as the buxom blonde in the series of Carry On comedy films in the 1960s and 70s.

She was also known to generations of British soap fans as Peggy Mitchell- the no nonsense landlady of the Queen Vic pub in EastEnders.







It was confirmed yesterday that she had lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease- which she had been diagnosed with in 2014 and made public in 2018.

Now tributes from family, friends and celebrities have flowed in for the ‘national treasure’, the Daily Mirror reports.

On-screen son Phil Mitchell in EastEnders and his representative said that he was “devastated” by her death.

Actress Danniella Westbrook, who played Barbara’s on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell on EastEnders, tweeted: ”MY HEART IS BROKEN .Bar you will always br in my heart forever. Good bye , I LOVE YOU XXX RIP Barbara WINDSOR.”

Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson on EastEnders, has shared a moving tribute to the soap legend on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of the pair together, as well as a photograph of a young Barbara, Palmer said: “I’m extremely sad to hear that my friend ‘Dame’ Babara Windsor has passed away . I’m sitting here thinking of the 100’s of memories we shared.”

She died at 8.35pm on Thursday at a London care home, her husband Scott Mitchell told PA.





Mr Mitchell said: “Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.

“Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve.

“I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”







At the end of his moving tribute, Mr Mitchell said: “May you rest in peace now my precious Bar. I’ve lost my wife, my best friend and soul mate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.

“I will be making no further statements and now need the to grieve this painful, personal loss.”

Her most famous turn to modern audiences was perhaps as Peggy Mitchell on the street- which she joined in 1994.

The character left our screens in 2003 when Dame Barbara took a sabbatical for medical reasons after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus, but she returned as a series regular in 2005.







In 2009, she announced she would be leaving the soap again in order to spend more with her husband Scott, who she married in 2000.

She returned for cameo appearances in the soap over the next few years but in 2016 she played Peggy for the final .

Her final scenes aired in May that year as the Walford stalwart took her own life after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.







Fellow start Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen in EastEnders, also paid tribute. She tweeted: “Meant to be sleeping but can’t…. RIP Barbara Windsor… #legend #icon #nationaltreasure #friend #heroine”.

She added: “All I can hear is “Ello darlin” #ripbarbara”

Paul O’Grady said: “I’ve known Bar for over 30 years and I’m devastated, but people who’ve never met her will be gutted too. We’ve all grown up with her, the whole country has, and everyone felt they knew her.

“To call her a national treasure just doesn’t cover it. She was as familiar as the Queen’s face or a black London cab and a huge star of stage, TV and film, a real legend.

“She was the ultimate pro who never took anything for granted, she worked so hard, always knew her lines and turned up on .

“We all loved her and she was just as much fun off screen as on. I think one of her qualities which endeared her in the Carry On films was she was little and cheeky with an infectious laugh.

“She would come out with innuendos, then giggled with real innocence.”

Jonathan Ross tweeted: “Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor”.

Doctor Who star John Barrowman, who was interviewed by Dame Barbara on BBC Radio 2 in October 2011, posted an emotional video on Twitter.

“In the 30-odd years of my career I’ve had many, many occasions where I’ve been in company with Barbara – or, as everyone just called her, ‘Babs’ – and she will be sorely missed,” the British-American actor said.

“She was a small woman but feisty and she had the biggest, biggest heart in the business. And she was a genuine, lovely, warm, caring person and she will be sorely missed by the film, television, radio and theatre worlds.

“We all knew that she wasn’t in great health, but it’s still a shock when it comes.

“Rest in peace, Dame Barbara Windsor. You will be sorely missed.”

Actor Craig Fairbrass played Dan Sullivan on EastEnders and his character tangled with the Mitchells.

Writing on Twitter, Fairbrass, who left the soap in 2001, said: “Sad news the death of Barbara Windsor. I was lucky enough to have shared the screen with that lovely lady & iconic actress.

“I’ll never forget it. A larger than life proper legend. RIP Babs x.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of Dame Barbara Windsor this morning.

“A true British icon of screen, stage and soap, not to mention her tremendous work raising awareness of Alzheimer’s in recent years. Loved her in the Carry On films!

Born in Shoreditch, London, in 1937, Dame Barbara launched her showbiz career early, making her stage debut at 13 and her West End debut in 1952.