Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t expect Andrew Luck return

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was essentially forced to retire right before the 2019 campaign due to several severe injuries that made it impossible for him to continue playing.

When Luck unexpectedly announced his retirement, Colts owner Jim Irsay had hoped the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year’s decision wasn’t final. We’re now just weeks away from 2021, and Irsay admitted that Luck returning to the field is highly unlikely.

“You know, I don’t think so — I really don’t,” Irsay said Tuesday in an interview with NFL Media, according to NFL.com’s Michael Silver. “I think that door’s closed.”

Silver adds that Luck hasn’t given anyone close to him any indication that he would like to return to football. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton even acknowledged that the former first-overall pick is pretty happy in retirement during a segment on “Good Morning Football.”

However, the possibility of Luck returning was brought up because Indianapolis doesn’t have a clear future at quarterback. The team has Philip Rivers this season, but the veteran quarterback could opt to retire at any point in the near future. Similarly, Jacoby Brissett is set to become a free agent after the season is over, and his future in Indy is uncertain.

If Luck were to come out of retirement, the Colts would retain his rights for two seasons under the terms of his existing contract. In six seasons with the Colts, Luck went 53-33, completing 60.8% of his passes for 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns against 83 interceptions.

Instead of dreaming about a Luck reunion, the Colts would be better off exploring the market if Rivers decides to walk away. Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor and Cam Newton are among the quarterbacks set to become free agents in 2021. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz also appears to be very much available in the trade market, so Indy also could check in on him despite his recent struggles.