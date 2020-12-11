Chris Evans is reportedly joining the cast of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

The star-studded cast of a Netflix movie filming in Boston reportedly just got another huge addition.

According to Deadline, Chris Evans will be joining the cast of “Don’t Look Up,” Netflix’s upcoming comedy currently filming in Boston.

The “Captain America” star will join an extensive list of actors in the movie that includes Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Titanic”), Cate Blanchett (“Carol”), Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”), Rob Morgan (“Mudbound”), Jonah Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Timothée Chalamet (“Little Women”), Matthew Perry (“Friends”), Tyler Perry (“Gone Girl”), Melanie Lynskey (“Togetherness”), Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Tomer Sisley (“We’re the Millers”), as well as singer Ariana Grande and rapper Kid Cudi.

The move makes a lot of sense logistically for both parties: Evans has been spending lots of at his home in the Boston suburbs during the pandemic, and he’s already set to co-star in Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, “The Gray Man,” an action thriller with Ryan Gosling (“The Notebook”) that has a budget of $200 million.

Evans has filmed two big projects in Massachusetts in recent years, 2019’s mystery movie “Knives Out” and the Apple TV+ limited series “Defending Jacob.”

Since kicking off production in late November, “Don’t Look Up” has filmed all over Massachusetts, most notably on Dec. 1 at South Station, when stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio filmed scenes on an Acela train not far from dozens of fans. “Don’t Look Up” has also filmed in Framingham, Norton, Salisbury, Worcester, and is set to film in Fall River and Weymouth sometime this month.