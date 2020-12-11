China says U.S. claims about national security risks from China Telecom are false By

© .
BEIJING () – Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday U.S. claims about risks to national security were completely false, following a U.S. decision to halt China Telecom (NYSE:) U.S. operations.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it had begun the process of revoking China Telecom’s authorisation to operate in the United States as it took further steps to crack down on China’s role in U.S. telecommunications.
