Chicago Bears to ‘clean house’ following 2020 season

The Chicago Bears started the 2020 season off hot, rolling to a 5-1 record and looking like a Super Bowl LV contender. With the team now heading into Week 14 with a 5-7 record, change is coming to Chicago.

During the team’s six-game losing streak, changes at quarterback and to the offensive play-calling haven’t slowed down the skid. For head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, who came into 2020 on the hot seat, the clock might be running out.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, indications are the Chicago Bears will clean house when the NFL’s regular season concludes.

Sitting at 5-7, it’s unlikely Chicago can turn things around in time to compete for the NFL playoffs. As a result, if the Bears allow Nagy and Pace to remain employed for the remainder of the season, both the head coach and general manager could be axed on the NFL’s Black Monday.

Of course, there’s no guarantee either man makes it to the end of the regular season. The Houston Texans kicked off this season’s firing cycle by terminating head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien.

The Texans aren’t the only team to clean house during the season. In October, the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. After Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions axed head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Chicago could take the same approach, firing both of its top football minds before the season ends. Another option would be to follow the Jacksonville Jaguars path, firing the general manager and keeping the head coach until the regular season concludes.

The Bears hired Nagy, who served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (2016-17), in 2018 with the hope he would turn this club into a perennial contender.

After posting a 12-4 record in his first season, winning Coach of the Year honors, Nagy’s squad has gone 13-15 since.

Of course, one decision will define both Nagy and Pace’s tenure in Chicago.