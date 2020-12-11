Cassie & Alex Fine Expecting Baby No.2!!!

Singer Cassie has announced that she and husband Alex Fine are expecting their second child together.

“Can’t wait to meet you,” Cassie captioned the post featuring three images from her maternity photo shoot.

Fine posted a video of the couple and their 1-year-old daughter Frankie using a sonogram machine to listen to the heartbeat of their unborn baby.

“Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife,” he wrote on Instagram.

Three days ago, the couple shared pics from their daughter Frankie’s first birthday party at home.

“Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday. Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity! #FrankieStoneFine,” Cassie wrote.