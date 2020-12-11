Cardi B Calls ‘WAP’ Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year

Billboard

In her award acceptance speech, the Bronx raptress addresses her and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping single ‘WAP’, which, despite its success, earns her criticism over the explicit lyrics.

Cardi B felt honored after receiving the award for Woman of the Year at Billboard’s Women in Music virtual event on Thursday, December 10. Presenting the coveted prize to the Grammy-winning raptress was Tamika Palmer, who is the late Breonna Taylor’s mother.

“One of Breonna’s most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B,” Palmer said. “From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that black women’s lives matter. Cardi B’s impact reaches far beyond music. That’s why I am so proud and honored to present Billboard’s Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B.”

In her award acceptance speech, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper thanked people for “always loving my music. Thank you for loving and I love you guys.” Reflecting on this year, Cardi added, “This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn’t put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space.”

She also addressed her and Megan Thee Stallion‘s chart-topping single “WAP”, which, despite its success, earned her criticism over the explicit lyrics. “I’m just grateful and thankful that the song I actually did put out this year,” so Cardi revealed. “Not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought it was going to be so big. It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. You know what I’m saying, it was just weird.”





Cardi previously clapped back at haters who thought that she didn’t deserve the award. “For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.’ Yeah, I got THAT song, b***h,” she shared in an Instagram video. “You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most… The one that had your grandma popping her p***y on TikTok.”

Also among the honoreers at the 2020 Billboard’s Women in Music virtual event were Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Dolly Parton and Chloe x Halle.