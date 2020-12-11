Cam remains Pats QB despite lackluster ‘TNF’ game

Cam Newton had a poor game in the Patriots’ 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, but it doesn’t sound like New England is making any quarterback changes.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game if he would be switching quarterbacks. Belichick praised the question and gave a definitive answer.

“Great question, really glad you asked that. Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said.

It sounds pretty certainly like Belichick is sticking with Cam. Belichick has been saying the same thing all season, so maybe he figures that backing Newton will help the quarterback’s confidence. Belichick might also believe that New England needs to win with Newton, because Jarrett Stidham is not an improvement.

Newton went 9-for-16 for 119 yards and an interception. He rushed seven times for 16 yards. Stidham went 5-for-7 for 27 yards. This was the second straight game in which Stidham made an appearance for the Pats, although last time was thanks to much better circumstances.