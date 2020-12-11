California files to join U.S. Justice Department Google antitrust suit By

© . A Google sign is pictured on a Google building
WASHINGTON () – The state of California on Friday asked to join the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit filed against Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google.
The Justice Department in October accused the $1 trillion California-based company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, and was joined by 11 other states. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sought to join the lawsuit Friday, saying the state “is not making substantive changes to the complaint.”
