Brock Jarvis beats Mark Schleibs at Exhibition Park in Canberra for IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global featherweight belts

Praise is again pouring in for rising Australian boxing sensation Brock Jarvis after he extended his record to 18-0 with a convincing victory in Canberra last night.

The Jeff Fenech-trained prodigy defeated Mark Schleibs, whose record is now 12-1, in a fifth-round knockout at Coorong Pavilion, Exhibition Park, to claim the IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global featherweight belts on his featherweight debut.

Fenech was immensely proud of his athlete.

“He just keeps getting better,” the Australian boxing legend said.

“He’s still a novice, he’s still learning. We’re just taking it one step at a time, never going to put the cart in front of the horse. As soon as this pandemic is over we’ll be going over to America to train.

“You saw him fight five really hard rounds but he had 10 left in him. I love being associated with him.”

Jarvis was relentless with his body punches and finished the fight with a left hook one minute and 16 seconds into the fifth round.

He weighed in at 56.9kg to scrape into the featherweight division, which is capped at 57kg , while Schleibs was only 55.1kg.

So impressive is Jarvis’ physical progress that some experts believe he could eventually compete in the welterweight division.

The Sydney-sider was content with his fight but said he had room for improvement.

“I still think we have a lot of work to do so I’ll keep working on it,” Jarvis said.

“It was good. Mark put up a good fight so I thank him for that. I haven’t fought in over a year but I’ve been busy in the gym. I was confident I’d be fine, thanks to Luke Jackson, Hassan Hamden – all the guys I’ve been sparring.

“Thanks to Dean Lonergan and Stu Duncan for having me in the main event.”

Australian boxing fans took to Twitter to hail the young star.

