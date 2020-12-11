Brisbane man jailed after filming himself raping woman he had drugged

A Brisbane man who repeatedly drugged three women before raping his final victim has been sentenced to 13 years in jail.

David Jae Hwa Lee pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges, including rape , deprivation of liberty, and recording in breach of privacy.

The 32-year-old car salesman’s first victim was 22 when she met him on social media in 2017.

During a brief relationship, Lee fed her drugs that he claimed were vitamins.

He also pulled out a knife and threatened her with it when she tried to leave.

Lee started a relationship with a second woman who worked in a NSW brothel and also started giving her tablets.

When she threatened to leave him, he locked her in a granny flat before she escaped to Sydney.

Lee met his third victim in a restaurant on the day after she arrived in Australia from overseas.

The court heard he repeatedly drugged, raped her and filmed her.

The sentencing hearing was also told Lee’s victims were fed the drug Alprazolam.

In sentencing, Judge Loury QC explained the sentence must punish and condemn the very serious offending against the three women, aged 22, 34 and , and must protect women in the community.