BREAKING | Quinton de Kock named Proteas Test captain

Proteas One Day International and T20I captain Quinton de Kock

has been named the Test captain as well for the 2020/21 season, Cricket South

Africa (CSA) announced on Friday.

De Kock succeeds Faf du Plessis who gave up the reins

following South Africa’s 3-1 Test series defeat to England at home last season.

De Kock was initially ruled out of the running by CSA

director of cricket Graeme Smith earlier this year because of his already

stacked commitments as a key batter and wicketkeeper.

However, CSA said in their announcement statement:

De Kock’s appointment for this season is motivated by the

light Test cricket load on this season, with the Proteas only playing three

series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia respectively. The National

Selection Panel led by Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, is confident of

De Kock’s leadership capabilities and the leadership he has shown so far and

will spend the next few months finalizing the appointment of the player who

will take on the permanent role.

“We are satisfied, as the national selection panel,

with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while

we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of

constraints,” said chief selector Mpitsang.

“Quinton is happy to continue in the role for

the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back

him fully as a captain.

“We are also pleased with the leadership group in the

team and are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same

, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for

the future.”

Also in the running for the position were openers Dean Elgar

and Aiden Markram as well as Temba Bavuma.

A long-term captain, reading between the lines, may well be

appointed after South Africa’s 2020/21 season commitments are done, which begin

with a two-Test series against Sri Lanka at home starting on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman

(Warriors) and Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras) have received maiden Proteas Test

call-ups for the in-bound Sri Lankan tour.

Verreynne’s inclusion could, if necessary, see De Kock

rested from wicketkeeping duties while he skippers the team.

The rest of the Test squad sees Markram return to the team

that also includes former captain Du Plessis, Bavuma, Keegan Petersen and Wiaan

Mulder.

Test-capped opener Pieter Malan, who has been in great nick

for the Cobras, was a surprise omission.

“It goes without saying that we are very excited about

the choices we have made for the Test squad,” Mpitsang added.

“The individuals in the team are a testament to the

fact that hard work will bring its rewards and the selection panel, and I are

eager to see what the new call-ups have to offer.

“While we may be on the ‘young’ side in terms of Test

cricket experience, we believe that the team will more than make up for it when

put to the test, so to speak.

“South Africa is fortunate to boast a lot of depth

thanks to our cricket pipeline, and places for every spot in our national teams

are highly contested. It has not been an easy task to bring it down to this

final squad of 15.”

Mpitsang also said: “This series is particularly important for our ICC

World Test Championship campaign and the crucial points that it comes

with.

“We are looking forward to what promises to be a

competitive series and getting a good look at the players that we have in hand.

Our last home Test encounter against Sri Lanka did not end in our favour and we

are keen to see an emergence of the potential we know this team holds.

“Test cricket is a career pinnacle for every player and

is the culmination of many years of hard work and graft, so we know we will not

have a shortage of dedication from the players who will don the green cap. I

wish (head coach) Mark Boucher, Quinton de Kock, the team and its support staff

all the best for this important tour.”

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du

Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van

der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan

Petersen, Kyle Verreynne.