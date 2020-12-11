Brandon Bernard Executed After Kim Kardashian Pleads For His Life!!

Deathrow inmate Brandon Bernard was executed on Thursday, despite Kim Kardashian urging Trump to commute his sentence.

“Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution,” Kim tweeted. “I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison.”

Brandon was convicted in the murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley in 2000. Brandon, who was 18 at the time. Brandon and two others were accused of carjacking the Bagleys and locking them in their trunk in Texas. The group’s leader, Christopher Vialva, then said that the couple needed to be killed, and shot them. Brandon and another male were told to get rid of the evidence torched the car.

The Trump administration reinstated federal executions in July after a 17-year moratorium. Trump has four more federal executions scheduled to take place before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.