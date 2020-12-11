Bow Wow Confirms That He And Omarion Are Officially Working On A New Album

Roommates, back in December 2007, Bow Wow and Omarion dropped their highly-anticipated joint album “Face Off”—and based on Bow Wow’s recent post on social media, they could be gearing up for round two. While responding to a fan on Twitter, Bow Wow confirmed that he and Omarion are indeed back in the studio working on new music together.

He may not be down to do a Verzuz battle, but Bow Wow has another way to make his fans happy…and it involves Omarion. It’s been 13 years since the two teamed up for their collab album that featured hit songs like “Girlfriend” and “Hey Baby (Jump Off,”) but the boys are apparently back in the lab to give their fans some more.

When a fan wrote Bow Wow on Twitter and asked, “Is you and Omarion doing another album?” He responded, writing “We got like 4 songs in we playing around with some stuff. Only 1 song completed fully tho.”

This news comes on the heels of Bow Wow being a hit on the new social media app, Clubhouse, where he recently gave fans the insight on his long career and was met with tons of praise and appreciation.

Fans shared their thoughts on Bow Wow’s Clubhouse conversation and after hearing all that he has been through in his career, many agreed that he is a “legend.”

