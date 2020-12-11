Boosie Shares Hilarious Moment With His Mom After He Tells Her She Can’t Smoke Cigarettes In His Car

Roommates, Boosie has had a rough few weeks following being shot last month in an attempted robbery. Well now that he is home and recuperating from his leg injury, he’s spending quality time with his family, specifically his Mom—and the two recently shared a hilarious moment while in Boosie’s car.

We’re all pretty familiar with the set of rules we have when it comes to our personal property, especially if that property is expensive. Boosie gave his fans a glimpse of that when he recently posted a video of himself in the car with his mother, as he hilariously told her that she couldn’t smoke any cigarettes in his car.

The look that his Mom gave him when he told her brought out more than a few laughs from Boosie, and it’s good to see him in such positive spirits despite his previous medical issues.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIqKog0hUtg/

As we previously reported, Boosie is still continuing to fight to get his original Instagram back after several failed attempts—and has now decided to sue Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit.

Boosie claims that by deactivating his Instagram account, he has taken a major financial hit to his various business ventures, as IG is a hefty source of income for him. “[Zuckerberg] made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now… he stopped me off Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And that’s affecting my business.”

