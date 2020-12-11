Bitcoin book breaks into the top 3 on Amazon’s macroeconomics list By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin book breaks into the top 3 on Amazon’s macroeconomics list
A new book on (BTC) has catapulted into the top three on Amazon’s macroeconomics bestseller list, offering more evidence that digital assets are piquing people’s interest. Released on Dec. 2, Bitcoin: Hard Money You Can’t F*ck With: Why bitcoin will be the next global reserve currency is currently the third-most-bought title in the Kindle macroeconomics category.
In terms of new releases in the category, the book takes the top spot:
