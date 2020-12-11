Best Google Pixel 4a Screen Protectors 2020

Best

Google Pixel 4a Screen Protectors

Android Central

2020

The display on the Pixel 4a is the biggest upgrade from its predecessor. The bezels at the top and bottom are so much smaller that we can have a bigger screen in a smaller profile, but this also means that even a tiny crack at the top or bottom could impact the screen’s usable portion. We’ve done the research the round up the best Google Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy!



Staff Pick

Supershieldz has my confidence because not only is its book-style application process easy enough for my mother to do by herself, but it has also stood up to rocks, ladders, and drops without damaging the screen underneath. $6 at Amazon

$8 at Walmart OtterBox knows how to make a durable case. They worked with Corning — makers of Gorilla Glass — to produce a durable, high-quality screen protector in the Amplify, which offers higher scratch resistance and excellent case compatibility. $23 at Amazon

$40 at Otterbox This multi-pack is perfect for anyone to tends to drop their phone a lot, as you not only get multiple spares, but you also get tempered glass protectors for the camera module in addition to the front glass. After all, what good is a Pixel with a broken camera? $11 at Amazon If you’re exceedingly hard on your phone — or if you’re just a klutz — you might want to invest in a multi-pack so that you have spares when the first or second protector here cracks, keeping your Pixel 4a safe. $7 at Amazon This multi-pack comes with a frame that you slide over your Pixel 4a so that you have less chance of misaligning the glass. That’s extra important here, considering the cutout for the hole-punch camera. $11 at Amazon InvisibleShield doesn’t just bring scratch and shatter protection to your phone. The Glass+ also has an anti-microbial coating. Still, as a reminder, that coating is not strong enough to completely kill COVID or other disease-causing germs on your phone. $25 at Best Buy Take care of all your Pixel protection needs in one fell swoop with this compact combo of a well-textured but slim TPU case and two tempered glass screen protectors. If you just need some grip and scratch protection, this case is perfect. From $10 at Amazon Glass screen protectors offer more robust coverage, but some folks don’t like how they can interfere with responsiveness. If you’re one of them, these flexible film protectors offer scratch protection without the bulk. $6 at Amazon

$7 at Walmart This PET film is thicker than competitors, meaning it can take more abuse and still self-heal. I’m also a fan of the matte finish on this screen protector as it makes it easy to see the screen when dealing with lots of bright reflections. $9 at Amazon

What are the best Pixel 4a screen protectors?

Screen protectors come in two flavors: we have the thicker, sturdier tempered glass screen protectors, and we have the thinner, flexible, and more adaptable film protectors. For phones with curved screens, film screen protectors offer a more fitting grip. Still, for a phone with a flat-screen like the Pixel 4a, we don’t have to worry about such things, so unless you just have a personal grudge against tempered glass, I’d recommend grabbing the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack. The style Supershieldz uses for applying its glass screen protectors is easy to follow, and its films have stood the test of time.

I’m also a fan of the OtterBox Amplify Glass because OtterBox knows how to make a great screen protector that won’t get peeled up by bulkier, heavy-duty cases. The frame installation is easy to follow along with and the smudge-resistance on the Amplify Glass lasts longer than most competitors.

Of course, protecting the front glass is important, but the rest of your phone needs guarding, too! If you’re still using a naked Pixel 4a, we’ve rounded up the best Google Pixel 4a cases so you can cover your shame!