Barnhart’s burning questions for Week 12

Two more Saturdays to go.

The COVID virus hit the SEC football schedule again this week as Ole Miss at Texas A,amp;M was postponed and, in all likelihood, will not be played.

So, if there are no other issues, that leaves us with five games this week.

The SEC championship game in Atlanta is set for Dec. 19 as No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida will play for the 10th time to decide the title. As of now there will also be four makeup games on Dec. 19: Missouri at Mississippi State, Ole Miss at LSU, Texas A,amp;M at Tennessee, and Vanderbilt at Georgia.

Based on what we’ve seen around the country, the SEC will need some luck to get all 10 of those games played. But if it happens, the SEC will have played 70 out of 71 scheduled games for this season. It would be quite an accomplishment.

So here are our Five Burning Questions for Dec. 12:

Alabama (9-0) has already clinched a spot in next week’s SEC championship game in Atlanta. So what’s on the line when the Crimson Tide goes to Arkansas (3-6)?

Actually, a lot. Alabama is still No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and needs to stay there. Why? Because if Alabama is undefeated and ranked No. 1 when it plays Florida in Atlanta, the Crimson Tide can afford a loss and still reach the CFP. If Alabama were to stumble against Arkansas, that margin of error would be gone.

Then there is the ongoing march toward the Heisman Trophy for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who has thrown for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns in games. He has completed a staggering 75.7 percent of this passing attempts.

The Arkansas defense struggled last week against Missouri, losing 50-48 on a field goal at the buzzer.

Speaking of Missouri, should Georgia be on upset alert when it goes to Columbia, Mo., to take on the Tigers?

Georgia (6-2) did not play last week because its game with Vanderbilt was postponed to Dec. 19 due to COVID concerns and other personnel issues at Vanderbilt. But Georgia wants to finish this season with four straight wins and get to 8-2. That would make this Georgia senior class the most successful in the history of the school with 45 wins.

Missouri (5-3) has been a tough out lately, winning five of its last six games. Senior running back Larry Rountree III has rushed for 345 yards in his last two games. Freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak is 5-1 as the starter and has completed 71 percent of his passes.

Keep an eye on this game.

Who will start at quarterback for Tennessee against Vanderbilt?

It has been a tough year for both the Vols (2-6) and the Commodores (0-8). Tennessee has lost six in a row as it travels to Nashville.

Vanderbilt has an established starter at quarterback in freshman Ken Seals. Tennessee is still looking.

Freshman Harrison Bailey made his first career start for Tennessee last week in a 31-19 loss to Florida. J.T. Shrout came off the bench to direct a couple of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Both will likely play against the Commodores.

It will be interesting to see who starts the game and who finishes the game for the Volunteers.

With the SEC championship game against Alabama already set for next week, do the Florida Gators take care of business against struggling LSU (3-5) in the Swamp?

This game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17 but had to be postponed due to COVID concerns. Much has changed since then. The defending national champions have lost three of their past four games while Florida (8-1) has won the SEC East.

And now it is the Florida quarterback getting all the headlines as Kyle Trask is second in the nation in passing (360.3 ypg) with 38 touchdown passes.

LSU’s defense was torched by Alabama last week for 650 yards (385 passing).

Look for Trask to continue to build on his Heisman Trophy resume.

How important is it for Auburn to win against Mississippi State and finish 6-4?

Pretty darn important. Here’s why.

Three of Auburn’s four losses this season have come against No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, and No. 9 Georgia. The outlier in Auburn’s season was an inexplicable loss to South Carolina (30-22) in Columbia.

A 6-4 record against an SEC-only schedule with three losses in the Top 10, will be a little easier to live with than a 5-5 record with losses to a pair of teams that finished 2-8 and 3-7.

Keep these items in mind. Three weeks ago Mississippi State went to Georgia and lost by only seven, 31-24. Then the Bulldogs played high-flying Ole Miss and lost another close one, 31-24.

Mississippi State freshman Will Rogers completed 121 passes in the month of November, more than any other quarterback in the FBS.