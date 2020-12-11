Bachelor Nation Stars We’d Love to See Return As a Lead

While she didn’t deliver one of the most dramatic seasons of The Bachelorette in 2018, Becca’s recent split with winner Garrett Yrigoyen has had fans wondering if it’s time for the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast host to hand out roses again.

“Oh god! I don’t know,” Becca answered on Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. “I never want to say no and I’d never want to say never. But also, like, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno. As you know, when you film an entire season, like, there’s no sleep for two-plus months, and I do not know if I could do it again.”

She continued, “Also, like, doing the show again, I mean, let’s be honest: I was engaged two times already. Like, I don’t want to keep racking up the rings. Like, as much as I love Neil Lane, I don’t want to have a ring graveyard.”

But, as the old saying goes, Becca, third time’s a charm. Or a Neil Lane diamond, in this case.