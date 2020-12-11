Azealia Banks On Kim Kardashian: Retire This Beat Up Coochie!!

Azealia Banks is continuing her social media rant, attacking who she feels is not adding to the culture — and she has decided to focus her energies on reality television star Kim Kardashian.

“It is really time for kim kardashian to retire this beat up coochie. It just looks worn the f*ck out. Nothing about this big beaver she has in this photo is even remotely sexy. Terrible advertising,” she wrote on Instagram Story over a picture of Kim wearing her SKIMS.

In September, Azealia took to social media to defend Kim after Kanye West dragged the entire Kardashian family during an alleged bipolar episode.

“Apologize for calling that black girl at your rally sistah souljah,” she said at the time. “apologize for calling your wife a whore, apologize for terrorizing north west with that abortion meltdown, apologize for sexually harassing taylor swift, congratulate teyana taylor on her new baby.”

Is Azealia right? Is it time for Kim to retire all the sexy, half-naked posts?