Award-winning NFT artwork exhibited on giant billboard at LA intersection By Cointelegraph

A piece of interactive art by Micah Johnson, a former Major League Baseball player turned nonfungible-token artist, will spend the next month exhibited on a giant electronic billboard in Los Angeles.

Micah Johnson’s “ˈsä-v(ə-)rən-tē” (pronounced “sovereignty”) was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and features two African American boys hoping to fulfill their dream of becoming astronauts.

