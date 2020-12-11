Australian Test hopeful Cameron Green forced to leave the field after blow to head

Rising star of the Australia A cricket team Cameron Green has been forced to leave the field in a match against India after suffering a scary blow to his head.

Green was bowling to Jasprit Bumrah when the Indian batsman hit a straight drive back at him.

Unable to get his hands up in time, Green was struck by the ball on the side of his head.

The talented all-rounder was dazed by the blow, but left the field unassisted to be checked over by team doctors.

Many have praised non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Green.

“Absolutely brilliant from Mohammad Siraj,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Ball hit Cameron Green’s face and Siraj didn’t care about the run and straightaway dropped his bat and checked on Green. Top spirit by him.”

Rising star Cameron Green. (Getty)

Three days ago Green mounted a strong case for Test selection after knocking up 125 not out in Australia A’s three-day match against India A at Drummoyne Oval.

He has since been hailed as one of Australia’s best young prospects since Ricky Ponting.

Australia A are currently playing India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.