Australia vs India cricket Test news Will Pucovski concussion Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris has been added to the Australian squad for the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Harris has been drafted into the squad after Will Pucovski was ruled out following his latest concussion.

Harris now appears almost certain to open the batting with David Warner also unavailable and Joe Burns struggling for runs.

Harris has represented Australia in Test matches and has scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria this season.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad,” selector Trevor Hohns said.

“Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.

“At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

“We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test.”

Fellow Test squad member Cameron Green is also in doubt after suffering concussion against India.

