Australia Scraps Coronavirus Vaccine

“The advice that we have received, and the National Security Committee of Cabinet met this week and made the final decision yesterday, is that the University of Queensland vaccine will not be able to proceed based on the scientific advice, and that will no longer feature as part of Australia’s vaccine plan. And the decision we’ve taken should give Australians great assurance that we are proceeding carefully. We are moving swiftly, but not with any undue haste here. At the end of the day, the Therapeutic Goods Administration like with any vaccine in Australia, it must have their tick-off — without the tick, there’s no jab when it comes to vaccines in this country. That is true for the Covid-19 vaccine, as it is true for any other vaccine that is administered here in Australia.” “Clearly, the discontinuation of Q vaccine by mutual agreement, it was likely to be a promising vaccine. It was likely to work. But we knew that we didn’t want to have any issues with confidence, and this false positive test may have caused some confusion and lack of confidence. But it was a very, very good technology. It was looking like it was going to make antibodies, and it probably would have worked very well as a vaccine.”