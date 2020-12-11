Atari joins the Enjin multiverse, bearing NFTs for ‘Kick Off’ reboot By Cointelegraph

Atari joins the Enjin multiverse, bearing NFTs for ‘Kick Off’ reboot
Gaming giant Atari has announced a collaboration with blockchain game ecosystem Enjin, which will see its iconic IP and licenses integrated into games within the Enjin multiverse.
The first fruits of this collaboration, according to a Dec. 10 blog post from the company, will be a range of cosmetic nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, for use in a brand new addition to the legendary football game franchise, Kick Off.
