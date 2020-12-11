April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Welcome Baby No. 3

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for April Love Geary and Robin Thicke! On Friday, December 11, the model made use of her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her and the “Blurred Lines” hitmaker’s third child, a baby boy named Luca Patrick.

Treating fans to a first look at the newborn, April shared a photo of her holding Luca while lying on hospital bed. “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much,” so the 25-year-old wrote in the caption.

Fellow celebrities showered the couple with congratulatory messages in the comment section. One of them was Cassie, who wrote, “Congrats you guys!!” Paris Hilton, meanwhile, commented, “Congratulations love!!!!”

Fans also expressed their happiness over the exciting news. “Awwww congratulations! Finally a boy,” one fan said. Praising April and Robin for picking a beautiful name for their baby, someone raved, “His name is so beautiful! Luca sounds amazing.”

Luca joins his big sisters, 2-year-old Mia and 20-month-old Lola. He also has a half brother Julien (10), whom Robin shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

April and Robin announced that they’re expecting baby No. 3 in October with April sharing a picture of her flaunting her burgeoning baby bump. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. We love consistency!” so the model wrote alongside a snap of her sitting underneath a big umbrella while enjoying her time on the beach.

April welcomed Lola in February 2019. “My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you. Your big sister is on her way to meet you,” she gushed over her daughter on Instagram. Meanwhile, April and Robin’s first daughter Mia was born in February 2018. “On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love,” announced “The Masked Singer” panelist.