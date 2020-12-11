Apple Pay Not Coming to Mexico Until 2021

Apple this week updated its Apple Pay page in Mexico to make it clear that the payment service will not be launching in the country until 2021. The website now says “Disponible en el 2021,” which means available in 2021.



Signs of Apple Pay in Mexico first surfaced in March 2020 when some iPhone users in Mexico were able to add their Banregio cards to the Wallet app after changing their region to the United States, suggesting ‌Apple Pay‌ support was in the works.

Apple in October 2020 added an ‌Apple Pay‌ page to its Mexico website, and the addition of ‌Apple Pay‌ details is usually a sign of an imminent launch. It’s not clear if there has been some kind of delay, but prior to now, the page only said “Coming Soon” with no specific release date listed.

There’s no word yet on which banks will support ‌Apple Pay‌ as the page says it will be compatible with “credit and debit cards of the most important payment networks, issued by various banks.” The page also features American Express, Visa, and Mastercard logos.

When ‌Apple Pay‌ launches in Mexico, it will be the second Latin American country to support the service. ‌Apple Pay‌ launched in Brazil in 2018, but it has not yet expanded to other countries in Latin America.

Apple maintains a complete list of the countries where ‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌ is available on its support site, and we have an Apple Pay roundup with everything you need to know about Apple’s payments service.