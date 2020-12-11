Apple Confirms 29W Power Adapter Incompatible With MagSafe Duo Charger

Apple today shared a new support document explaining how to use the new MagSafe Duo Charger with iPhone 12 models and the Apple Watch, clarifying some details about the accessory following its release earlier this month.



Notably, the support document confirms that Apple’s older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support the necessary 5V/3A or 9V/1.67A power ratings. As a result, when the MagSafe Duo is connected to the 29W adapter, it can only charge either an iPhone or Apple Watch, rather than both devices simultaneously.

Apple discontinued the 29W adapter in 2018, replacing it with a 30W version that is fully compatible with the MagSafe Duo.

The support document also notes that the MagSafe Duo’s hinge area might wrinkle over time if kept in the folded, closed position, especially if the charger is left in a very hot environment, such as inside of a car on a hot day:

As with most soft materials, the covering of accessories might experience normal wear over time. The hinge area of your MagSafe Duo Charger might wrinkle over time if kept in the folded position. Leaving your MagSafe Duo Charger in a very hot environment (like the inside of a car on a hot day) in the folded position might lead to more visible, deeper wrinkles in that area. This doesn’t affect the functional performance of the accessory.

As with the singular MagSafe Charger, the MagSafe Duo is limited to up to 12W of power delivery when used with the iPhone 12 mini. And when Lightning accessories such as Apple’s EarPods are connected to any iPhone 12 model, charging with the MagSafe Duo is limited to 7.5W to comply with regulatory standards.

The rest of the document reiterates many details that Apple already shared about MagSafe charging, and is worth a glance for new MagSafe Duo owners.