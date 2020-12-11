Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and his wife ‘displayed all COVID-19 symptoms’ in January

Steve Wozniak is repeating his claims that he may have contracted COVID-19 during a trip to China in December.

The Apple co-founder, 70, first spoke out in March, saying he and his wife, Janet, could have brought the coronavirus into the US when they arrived back in the country on January 4.

At the , Wozniak claimed his wife was suffering from a ‘bad cough’, but on Thursday he went into far more detail about the severity of their symptoms during an interview with TMZ.

‘We had all the symptoms exactly the way people described them,’ Wozniak told the entertainment publication.

‘Janet was coughing up blood and they tested her for eight hours straight at a US hospital and couldn’t find anything they had test for. It was that new.’

‘This was the worst flu of our lives. At first it felt like a little sore throat… [but] by the end of the day, I knew that this was one of those ones that stays and becomes laryngitis.’

‘That cough came, and it got so hard… I was throwing up and had diarrhea at the same .’

Wozniak claims the symptoms lasted for around ‘three or four weeks’ before they subside in February. They then returned more mildly again in March.

The tech legend says he contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss the fact that he likely had COVID-19.

‘I gave my data to the CDC. They came back with nothing. They could care less about my story, talking to me or anything.’

‘I was saying “can I get a test”. They had no tests.’

Wozniak traveled on a cruise around Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore with his wife, Janet, late last year, before they stopped off in China.

He says he snapped a selfie with a man who says he was from Wuhan – the city where COVID-19 is said to have originated.

The Wozniaks then boarded a flight back to the US from Hong Kong on January 4 when they began coughing. They claim others on board were also furiously coughing as well.

‘This was the worst flu of our lives’: The Wozniaks say they has all the symptoms of COVID-19. They are pictured together in July

Airports were packed around the world in December, January and February, despite confirmation that the virus was spreading. Pictured: Oakland International Airport on January 5

‘For ages, the government and the press said there was no COVID in the US in early January,’ Wozniak stated, before adding that new research have now shown differently.

The first case of COVID-19 was not officially reported in the US until January 20, but a new US study from the CDC shows it was spreading much earlier than that .

Research published December 2 revealed that 39 blood samples taken between December 13 and 16 last year in California, Oregon and Washington state had tested positive for COVID antibodies, meaning the people who gave them had been infected weeks earlier.

The evidence is the earliest trace so far of the virus on US soil, and a further 67 samples from between December 30 and January 17 tested positive in Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

It adds to a growing body of proof that the virus had spread thousands of miles outside of China long before its existence was acknowledged. Scientists in Italy say they now have proof the virus was there in September 2019, traces of it were found in Brazil in November, a French hospital patient had it in his lungs in December, and the virus was present in sewage in Spain in January.

Wozniak was tweeting about his illness as far back as January. He continued to publicly theorize he was infected with COVID-19 in March

Research published earlier this month reveals that Americans had COVID antibodies back in December of last year

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the United States .

The US COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed the number of Americans killed during WWII – as the country recorded its deadliest week of the pandemic so far and CDC director Robert Redfield warned deaths could continue to surge for the next three months until a vaccine can be widely distributed.

Deaths rose by nearly 16,000 nationwide last week – an increase of 44 percent compared to the previous seven days, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

A total of 2,768 Americans died on Thursday after surging past 3,000 for the first a day earlier. The average number of deaths reported this week have now surpassed the peak reached at the height of the pandemic back in April.

Meanwhile, the number of infections also continues to skyrocket.

More than 15.6 million Americans have now tested positive to the virus, with more than 200,000 new infections being clocked every day.