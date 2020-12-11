Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate 3 years of marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in India. The two are extremely successful in their respective professions and enjoy a massive fanbase among the citizens of the country.



Three years ago on this day, the couple broke the internet as they announced their marriage on social media.



Now, three years later, Anushka and Virat are in the mood to celebrate three years of togetherness with another post on social media. Virat Kohli shared a picture of his wife from their wedding ceremony along with a caption that read, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.” Take a look at his post below.









Anushka Sharma too shared a throwback picture of the two with an adorable caption. She wrote, “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you” Scroll below to check her post.