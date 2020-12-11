Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev purse, salaries: How much money will they make in 2020 fight?

More than a year removed from his last fight, Anthony Joshua is finally ready to get back in the ring.

Joshua will put his heavyweight titles on the line Saturday against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in London. It will be Joshua’s first bout since defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. on Dec. 7, 2019. Pulev has not officially battled an opponent since scoring a unanimous decision win over Rydell Booker on Nov. 9, 2019, but he is on an eight-fight winning streak coming into the matchup against Joshua.

While it’s not the Joshua-Tyson Fury unification fight many boxing fans would like to see, both Joshua and Pulev should be receiving nice paydays after they are done trading shots. Here’s a look at how much Joshua and Pulev could earn as well as the net worth of each fighter.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev fight purse, prize money

There are no official purses for the fight, but Joshua is expected to earn around £10 million (more than $13 million), according to The Telegraph. Pulev should be in the neighborhood of £3 million (nearly $4 million).

Back in April, Pulev said he would donate half of his purse to help medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to deal with this devilish virus,” Pulev said.

What is Anthony Joshua’s net worth?

Joshua has a net worth of $80 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He lands at No. 19 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, just behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and ahead of Deontay Wilder.

Forbes describes the 31-year-old as a “marketing juggernaut” with more than a dozen sponsors, including Under Armour and Beats.

What is Kubrat Pulev’s net worth?

Pulev has a net worth of $8 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. The Bulgarian boxer can’t currently draw an audience like other top heavyweights, but he could position himself to land bigger checks in the future if he can pull off the upset.

“[Joshua is] strong. He has power, and that power is very dangerous,” Pulev told The Telegraph. “But I am technically better and I think this is very important in this fight. We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony. A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, have stayed. When I am good, I beat him well.

“Right now, I feel very good, strong and powerful. Of course, he’s a good fighter, he is very dangerous. But I’m a danger to him, too, because I am very strong. We will see how Joshua performs. I don’t know what to expect from him. It doesn’t matter to me. For me, it’s only important what I do in the ring and how I prepare.”

Anthony Joshua career record

Nationality: British

British Born: Oct. 15, 1989 (31 years old)

Oct. 15, 1989 (31 years old) Height: 6-6

6-6 Weight: 240.8 pounds

240.8 pounds Reach: 82 inches

82 inches Record: 23-1 (21 KOs)

Kubrat Pulev career record