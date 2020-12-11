Amazon Apple Days sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 and more – Latest News

NEW DELHI: If you have been waiting to purchase an iPhone then this may be the right time to do so. Amazon has announced Apple Days sale during which the e-tailer is offering deals and discounts on iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone 7,iPad mini,MacBook Pro and more.

The Apple Days will be live till December 16, 2020. The HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on the above mentioned Apple products during the sale. The customers can also avail instant discount of Rs 6,000 on Apple MacBook Pro and discount of Rs 5,000 on iPad Mini.

The customers who wish to purchase the

iPhone 11 can get a flat discount of Rs 2,901. Listed at Rs 54,900, the customers can purchase the iPhone 11 at Rs 51,999 during the sale. iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and is water and dust resistant. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s own A13 Bionic chipset. The device also supports fast charging.

You can also purchase the all new

iPhone 12 Mini at a flat discount of Rs 3,000. Originally priced at Rs 69,900, you can get the iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 66,900. iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic chipset. The smartphone comes with an IP68 rating which makes it water resistant.

Lastly, you can also get the

iPhone 7 at a discount of Rs 5,910. Priced at Rs 29,990, you can purchase the iPhone 7 at Rs 23,990 after discount. iPhone 7 is powered by A10 Fusion chipset and comes with an IP67 rating which makes the device dust and water resistant. The smartphone comes with a 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera.

