Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s banter is on point

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples on social media. Even though they don’t interact much like others in the digital world, they have a constant banter going between them with fans just love to see.



This bond was at a full display once again when the two appeared in an online question and answer session for their fans. One of the questions to the couple was regarding who is the best cook in the house. Before Twinkle could even begin speaking, Akshay replied, “I don’t think even you have you say this. It’s me. She can’t even make an omelette.”



Twinkle was quick with a comeback as well. The former actress stated that Akshay is a very good cook but not when it comes to actual food. She said, “He knows how to fry my brains, he knows how to boil my blood.”