Advertisement: Algernon announces full enrollment in its Ifenprodil COVID-19 multinational trial

“Go-to therapeutic drugs”

“I think everyone should be very pleased with the progress that pharmaceutical companies are making on the vaccines,” says Moreau. “But a vaccine is also specific to a particular pathogen.

“The COVID-19 vaccines won’t work for everyone or for future variations of the virus, which is why there needs to be a combination of vaccines, antibody therapy and ‘go-to therapeutic drugs’ to help reduce the damage caused by this kind of an infection,” he explains.

At the moment, there aren’t many therapeutic options available to doctors for treating COVID-19 patients.

In a recent study from the WHO, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Dec. 2, 2020, four repurposed antiviral drugs, remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and interferon beta-1a tested in hospitalized COVID-19 patients showed little to no effect. The study concluded that none of the drugs definitely reduced mortality, overall or in any subgroup, or reduced initiation of ventilation or hospitalization duration.

“An NMDA-receptor antagonist like Ifenprodil could be acting as host-protector. Our current study is trying to determine if Ifenprodil is protecting the lungs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” explains Moreau.

Moreau and his colleagues are hoping to learn that Ifenprodil can protect the lung and reduce the severity and duration of a COVID-19 infection.

“We also need to know if it’s not only reducing the inflammation, but also reducing the cytokine storm that overwhelms the lungs.”

For patients suffering with COVID-19, this would mean that they’re getting less sick, spending less time in the hospital, and avoiding being hooked up to mechanical ventilation. “And obviously, that they’re going home earlier than if they didn’t take the drug,” Moreau adds.

Multinational trial reaches full enrolment

Algernon just announced that the final patient has enrolled in the Phase 2b part of its multinational Ifenprodil for COVID-19 trial. It’s a 150-patient trial but the aggregate total is 168, taking into account that some people will drop out. The study consists of two weeks of treatment, followed by a two-week follow up.

There are three arms to the study:

50 patients untreated

50 patients given 20 mg Ifenprodil 3 x per day

50 patients given 40 mg Ifenprodil 3 x per day

“At the end, we’ll be able to compare how all the patients did in the various arms, and then make a determination. The ideal result would be for people to show improvement either in the low or high dose Ifenprodil (or both) compared to the non-treatment arm.”

In addition to the overall study, Algernon decided to take 75 patients and look at their data on day 15 of the study. That interim data will be released in the third week of December.

“We’re hopeful that if we have positive, trending data, that we can expand our research,” Moreau says.

Clinical trials Down Under

Australia’s tax incentive for clinical research sees companies receiving 41 per cent back on every dollar that they spend. The country has essentially invited the world to do clinical research there.

That’s what attracted Algernon, and they recently received approximately $600,000 in a refundable tax credit. Algernon’s unique business model of drug repurposing includes conducting as much clinical research as possible in Australia in order to take advantage of the Australian government’s refundable tax credit.

As Moreau mentions, “This refund, while expected, is an important part of our capital efficient R,amp;D plan to drive value for our shareholders by keeping our research costs to an absolute minimum as we conduct early clinical investigations into the efficacy of our repurposed compound targets.”