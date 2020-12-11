Accommodation prices skyrocket as Aussies flock to holiday hotspots

The cost of accommodation in some of NSW’s holiday hotspots has skyrocketed as thousands look to get away over the Christmas and New Year break.

Many destinations along the east coast are filling up fast, with limited availability forcing prices up exponentially.

Tourism operators making the most of high demand, bumping up their prices for December and January.

Prices of holiday accommodation at popular tourist hotposts are skyrocketing due to demand.

According to wotif.com, three NSW regions – Yamba, Kiama and the South Coast – are trending searches up more than 400 per cent compared to last year.

Anything left will be pricey as holiday operators hike their prices amid unprecedented demand.

Many operators are also trying to recover from a tough year of bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

From January 2 for seven nights you can stay at Sydney’s five-star QT hotel for just over $1600.In the tourist towns of Coffs Harbour and Ulladulla, people can expect to pay around 50 per cent more for a three-and-a-half-star holiday.

“I am concerned about the price rises,” Australian Traveller’s Quentin Long said.

“I hope that Australians don’t fall out of love with Australia because they see it as expensive.

“This is temporary and it won’t last.”

There are some destinations that are yet to book out and while they may not seem like the obvious choice, they could prove to be a more affordable option for Aussies looking to get away over summer.

The Snowy Mountains, Tamworth and Hunter Valley all have availability.