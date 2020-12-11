A Vaccine Is on Its Way to Canada. Who Will Get It First?

For the first few thousand doses that are on the way, plans vary by province. Quebec will focus on long-term-care homes, while Saskatchewan will first inject health care workers.

In the three territories — the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon — no one will get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the near future. Instead, the governments in the Far North have decided to wait for the vaccine from Moderna, which is nearing approval and will be easier to handle, said Dr. Howard Njoo, the country’s deputy chief public health officer. It doesn’t require the ultralow temperatures that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does.

Children will also not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine immediately. It is approved only for use in people 16 and older.

Dr. Njoo cautioned that the decision-making wouldn’t end after officials determined which groups would get it first. They may have to decide if it is practical to initially vaccinate only people who live in the cities that are hosting the 14 centers to which the vaccine will be delivered. Every province has at least one center, with two each in Ontario and Quebec, but there are none in rural areas.