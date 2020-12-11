A.C.E. Interview About Their New Music And Future Plans

The five-member group from Beat Interactive has written their names in the K-pop history books with their electrifying performances, powerful vocals, and self-produced songs since their debut in 2017.

When we first caught up with A.C.E earlier this year during their world tour, we broke down the group’s musical inspirations, favorite comfort foods, and their goals for 2020. While this year hasn’t gone exactly as anyone expected it would, A.C.E hasn’t let it stop them; the group has continuously been working on new music and in September released their third EP, HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy.

The five-track EP, which features the explosive single “Favorite Boys,” highlights both A.C.E’s signature bold sound with songs like “Golden Goose” and also their softer side with the dreamy, self-composed track “Clover.” Now, as the group heads into 2021, they look toward the future with ambition and unbridled excitement.