2 found dead in Middleborough home, 21-year-old resident charged

Two people were found dead at a home in Middleborough, and a 21-year-old man who lived there is being charged with their murders.

Police were called to 3 Highland St. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning to conduct a well-being check. The coworker of one of the victims had requested it after they didn’t show up to work, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

After observing the scene, police decided to force entry into the home. Inside, they found a man and a woman dead. Their names have not been publicly released as police work to verify their identities and notify their family members, Perkins said. He expects to release their identities later on Thursday.

Soon afterward, authorities arrested Ryan True, who wasn’t at the residence at the . He’s being charged with two counts of murder, according to the chief. He is related to the victims, but Perkins wouldn’t publicly share what relation is. As of noon, True was being held at the town’s police department; his arraignment is expected on Thursday or Friday.

Perkins noted that True’s arrest was “uneventful.” He didn’t comment on whether True said anything while being taken into custody; he also wouldn’t comment on anything found at the scene, including any potential weapons. The chief also didn’t say whether officers have been to the home before.

“This is a tragic and horrifying situation for obviously the family of the decedents and also here in the town of Middleborough,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said during the press conference. “This is a beautiful little community and this does not happen here very often, fortunately.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.